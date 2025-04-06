Waqf Act: Fresh plea filed in Supreme Court against Amendments, claims 'blatant intrusion' Fresh plea against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 has been filed by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala.

Soon after the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, people and organisations opposing it moved to the Supreme Court and filed pleas against it. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, making it an Act. A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it was a "blatant intrusion" into the rights of a religious denomination to manage its affairs in the matter of religion.

The plea has been filed by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala.

Plea in Supreme Court against Amendments

The petition, submitted through advocate Zulfiker Ali P S, argues that the proposed amendments would distort the religious nature of Waqfs and significantly harm the democratic process governing their administration and Waqf Boards.

The plea further contends that the 2025 Act constitutes a direct violation of the constitutional right of religious denominations to manage their affairs, as protected under Article 26 of the Constitution of India. It also irreversibly damaging the democratic process in the administration of Waqf and Waqf Boards.

It alleged that the 2025 Act was against the federal principles of the Constitution as it takes away all powers of the state governments and State Waqf Boards in connection with Waqfs and accumulates all powers into the hands of the Central government.

"The cumulative effect of these provisions will be highly detrimental to Waqfs at large and the Muslim community will be deprived of large tract of Waqf properties on account of operation of these provisions," the plea said.

Several pleas in Supreme Court

Prior to this, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moved to the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Act. Besides them, an NGO -- Association for the Protection of Civil Rights -- has also filed a petition in the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Congress MP Jawed's plea alleged the bill imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the Muslim community's religious autonomy.

The petition, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the proposed law discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".

