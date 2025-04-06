RJD to move Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Bill, Manoj Jha, Fayaz Ahmed to file petition tomorrow Waqf Amendment Bill: The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked controversy across political circles, with several opposition parties opposing it.

Waqf Amendment Bill: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will move the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill, with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and party leader Fayaz Ahmed set to file a petition representing the party. The two leaders will approach the apex court on Monday, challenging the bill's provisions, which they believe could seriously impact the administration of Waqf properties.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has triggered widespread controversy in political circles, drawing strong opposition from several parties across the spectrum.

Congress, other opposition parties had moved Supreme Court

Earlier, the Congress had also taken legal action against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, by filing a petition in the Supreme Court. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed approached the apex court on April 4, arguing that the bill was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and infringed upon their fundamental rights.

The petition contended that the bill unfairly singles out the Muslim community by introducing restrictions not imposed on other religious endowments. Notably, Jawed was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that reviewed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The petition filed through advocate Anas Tanwir has contended that the bill violates Article 14 (right to equality), 25 (freedom to practice religion), 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), 29 (minority rights) and 300A (right to property) of the Constitution.

On April 4, AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. AAP MLA Khan contends that the Bill curtails the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, enables arbitrary executive interference, and undermines minority rights to manage their religious and charitable institutions.

Waqf Amendment Bill becomes law after President's assent

President Droupadi Murmu gave assent on April 5 to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament this week. "The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the government said in a notification.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday (April 4) after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 has also been passed in the Parliament. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

