Middle East unrest: US missile attack behind killing of 165 people in Iranian school, suggests probe

Tehran:

A newly analysed video has raised fresh questions about who was responsible for the deadly explosion at a school in Iran’s Minab, that killed more than 165 people, most of them children. Investigators say the footage appears to challenge claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran was behind the attack.

The short clip, examined by the investigative group Bellingcat, shows a munition striking a building near the school on February 28. The blast produced a large plume of dark smoke that mixed with smoke already rising from the area, suggesting earlier explosions had occurred moments before.

Researchers from Bellingcat geolocated the footage to a site close to the school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, in Hormozgan Province. According to analyst Trevor Ball, the weapon seen in the video appears to be a Tomahawk cruise missile, a type of missile used by the United States and not known to be operated by other parties involved in the conflict.

The footage was originally circulated by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency and later examined by open-source investigators and journalists. Experts who reviewed satellite images told The Associated Press that the school was likely hit during a series of strikes targeting a nearby military compound.

The school stands next to a base belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The compound also includes naval facilities and barracks, which analysts say may have been the intended targets of the attack.

Trump says Iran behind attack

Despite the emerging evidence, Trump rejected suggestions that the United States was responsible. When questioned by reporters, he said he believed the explosion had been caused by Iranian munitions and described them as “very inaccurate”, though he did not present evidence for the claim.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth later said the incident was under investigation. According to Pentagon guidelines, such assessments are typically launched when there is a preliminary indication that US forces may have been involved in an attack that caused civilian harm.

A US official speaking anonymously told The Associated Press that the strike was likely carried out by American forces, although no official confirmation has been issued.