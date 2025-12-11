Box Office Collection [December 10]: Dhurandhar continues to roar; Tere Ishk Mein, Kalamkaval see slow growth Dhurandhar stays strong with Rs 26.5 crore on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 180 crore. Tere Ishk Mein slows down, while Mammootty's Kalamkaval continues to grow with Rs 2.10 crore on day six. Know the detailed box office report here.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to perform strongly at the box office. Aditya Dhar's directorial has already crossed the Rs 150-crore mark within just five days of its release. On Wednesday, the film saw a slight dip compared to the previous day, collecting Rs 26.50 crore. On the other hand, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, which has completed 13 days in theatres, has slowed down and is now competing with Dhurandhar at the box office.

Meanwhile, South superstar Mammootty's crime thriller Kalamkaval, which clashed with Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025, is also holding steady. The film collected Rs 2.10 crore on its sixth day. Read on to find out how these films performed at the box office on Wednesday.

Dhurandhar collects Rs 26.50 crore on day 6

The spy thriller film, Dhurandhar, has continued its impressive box office run on its sixth day. Ranveer Singh's starrer collected Rs 26.50 crore on its first Wednesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 180 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Dhurandhar had an overall 37.58% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. It witnessed its highest occupancy of 59.37% in the night shows, followed by 42.04% in the evening, 31.16% in the afternoon, and 17.73% in the morning shows.

Tere Ishk Mein slows down on day 13

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film, Tere Ishk Mein, witnessed a drop in its earnings on its day 13. Aanand L Rai's film did a business of Rs 1.85 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 107 crore. The film is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

Kalamkaval's day 6 box office collection

The Malayalam crime thriller Kalamkaval, starring superstar Mammootty, has been performing well at the box office. Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the film opened with Rs 5 crore, and on its sixth day, it collected ₹2.10 crore. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 24.30 crore. Besides Mammootty, the film features Vinayakan, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, and Gibin Gopinath in key roles.

