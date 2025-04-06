IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans humiliate Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, register big win Gujarat Titans made quick work of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the side bowled first and restricted SRH to 152 runs in the first innings and ended up beating them by seven wickets as Gill, Rutherford, and Sundar led the run chase.

Game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Gujarat Titans. Both sides faced off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 6. The clash saw Sunrisers Hyderabad come in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened their innings with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scoring 18 and 8 runs, respectively. Ishan Kishan added 17 runs on the board with Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring 31 runs as well. Heinrich Klaasen scored 27 runs, with Aniket Verma scoring 18 as well.

In the first innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad only managed to post 152 runs. Gujarat Titans put in an exceptional performance with the ball, as Mohammed Siraj continued his red-hot form. Siraj was the highest wicket taker with four wickets to his name. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore took two wickets each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, GT got off to a subpar start as Sai Sudharsan departed early, scoring five runs in nine deliveries. As for Gill, the star batter played a brilliant knock, scoring 61* runs in 43 deliveries.

Furthermore, Jos Buttler departed for a duck, with Washington Sundar scoring 49 runs in 29 deliveries. Furthermore, Sherfane Rutherford went unbeaten on a score of 35 in 16 deliveries as well.

In the end, Gujarat Titans made quick work of Sunrisers Hyderabad, defeating them by seven wickets and registering their third win in four matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have now lost four matches in a row and occupy last place in the standings.

The side will hope to rethink some choices and heavily improve in the upcoming matches. The team will have to step up their game if they are hoping for a top-four finish in the IPL 2025. As for GT, the side is flying high after yet another brilliant showing.