Piyush Goyal startup row: boAT founder Aman Gupta backs Union minister, says 'we need to aim higher' Piyush Goyal asked the Indian startup community to shift their focus from grocery delivery to high tech sector like semiconductors, machine learning, robotics, and AI.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal's statement on Indian startups stirred a debate. He questioned the trend among the startups focusing only on "fancy ice creams" and food delivery apps. While the statement drew criticism, several Indian entrepreneurs also came forward in support of Goyal. Recently, boAT co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta also stepped in to support Piyush Goyal.

"Not everyday government asks founders to dream bigger"

Gupta took to X and posted a long message expressing solidarity with Piyush Goyal. "It's not every day that the government asks founders to dream bigger," his X post reads. "I was there. I heard the full speech. Piyush Goyal isn't against founders. He believes in us. His point was simple: India has come far, but to lead the world...we need to aim higher. It reminded me of something I say often on Shark Tank India, If you want to build a world-class product, you must know your competition.That applies to India too. "he added.

Further, he also explained why comparision with China or the US is not weak or wrong, but a "smart strategy." His X post reads, "Benchmarking against China, the US, or anyone else — isn’t weakness. It’s smart strategy. We’re already the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world and the fastest-growing major economy. But if we want to be No.1 — We need to also go deep into AI, deeptech, climate, mobility, infra. We need LLMs and innovation stacks that compete on global standards. And to make that happen, we also need Scientific risk, More patient capital, Founder–policymaker collaboration and a long-term national vision. "

What did Piyush Goyal say?

Piyush Goyal, speaking at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, whether India should be content with developing apps that deliver groceries or ice cream, especially when Chinese startups are investing in semiconductors, EVs, and AI.

"We are making food/hyper delivery apps; creating cheap labour so the rich can have a meal without stepping out, while the Chinese are working on AI (artificial intelligence), EVs (electric vehicles), and semiconductors. Should we make ice cream (delivery apps) or make chips (i.e., semiconductors)? Dukaandari hi karna hai (Do we just want to sell things)? Goyal asked at the event.

He further said, "Are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls... Is that the destiny of India...this is not a startup, this is entrepreneurship... What the other side is doing -- robotics, machine learning, 3D manufacturing and next generation factories."