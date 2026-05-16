'Invaluable story of India's civilisation': Netherlands returns 11th-century Chola dynasty copper plates

The Hague (Netherlands):

In a significant cultural restitution gesture, the Netherlands on Saturday formally returned the 11th-century Chola-era copper plates to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the European nation.

The handover marked the culmination of years of diplomatic engagement between the two countries and was seen as a symbol of strengthening bilateral ties.

Known in Europe as the ‘Leiden Plates’, the artefacts are regarded among the most historically significant surviving records of the Chola Empire. India had been seeking their return since 2012.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday after concluding his visit to the UAE as part of his ongoing five-nation tour, which also includes Sweden, Norway and Italy.

‘A joyous moment for every Indian’: PM Modi

Announcing the development on X, Prime Minister Modi described the repatriation as a proud moment for the country.

“A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates, dating back to the 11th century, will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten,” he posted.

"​The restitution of these Chola copper plates assumes significance since they are not merely artefacts of the past, but an invaluable story of India's heritage and civilisation. The homecoming of these plates has a deep emotional appeal for the people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Rare testimony of Chola history and Indian civilisation

The copper plates are considered among the most important surviving records of the Chola dynasty and are viewed as invaluable pieces of Tamil heritage preserved outside India.

Weighing nearly 30 kilograms, the plates are bound together with a bronze ring carrying the royal seal of the Chola rulers.

The inscriptions are divided into two sections, one written in Sanskrit and the other in Tamil.

Historians say the records relate to grants made by Emperor Rajaraja Chola I for a Buddhist monastery. While the original orders were reportedly recorded on palm leaves, his son Rajendra Chola I later had them engraved on copper plates to ensure long-term preservation. The bronze ring binding the plates bears Rajendra Chola’s seal.

The artefacts were taken to the Netherlands in the 18th century by Florentius Camper, who had travelled to India as part of a Christian missionary group during the period when Nagapattinam, the city mentioned in the inscriptions, was under Dutch control.

India’s claim over the artefacts was recognised during the 24th session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Return and Restitution, which acknowledged India as the rightful country of origin.

The committee had encouraged constructive bilateral discussions between India and the Netherlands regarding their return, following which the Dutch government decided to hand over the plates during Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

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