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'Happy birthday papa': Katrina Kaif shares first family photo with son Vihaan on Vicky Kaushal's birthday

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday post for her husband Vicky Kaushal on his 38th birthday on Saturday night. She also gave fans a glimpse of their first family photo with their son Vihaan.

Katrina Kaif shares heartfelt post for Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif shares heartfelt post for Vicky Kaushal Image Source : Instagram/ Katrina Kaif
New Delhi:

Bollywood actres Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday post for her husband Vicky Kaushal, wishing him on his 38th birthday. The actress penned a long note expressing love and gratitude, along with a series of candid pictures featuring the couple, along with their first child.

For the caption, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel …. My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …. (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if” situations in general and everything else in between … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start."

This is a developing story.

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Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
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