Katrina Kaif shares happy mama's pov on first Mother's Day; receives flowers from Vicky Kaushal, Vihaan

New Delhi:

On November 7, 2025, Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their son, Vihaan. Consequently, this marked Katrina's very first Mother's Day yesterday. The day became even more special for another reason, one that the actress shared with her fans through photographs.

How was Katrina's first Mother's Day?

On this special occasion of Mother's Day, Katrina received a lovely handwritten note and a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Vicky and their son, Vihaan. Katrina shared pictures of these gifts on her Instagram account. The first image featured a card bearing the inscription, 'Happy First Mother's Day, my love! From Vihaan and Papa Kaushal!' The photograph also showcased a stunning bouquet of pink roses.

In the second picture, Katrina Kaif is seen holding a children's book, while little Vihaan appears to be grasping the pages of the book with his tiny hands. The book in question was titled The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

See the post here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif first met at an awards ceremony where Vicky was serving as the host. In a playful jest, Vicky suggested to Katrina that she ought to marry a 'good boy' like him. Moreover, she even praised the actor on Koffee With Karan. Later, the two were spotted on several Bollywood parties and seem these normal meet ups turned into true love.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in 2021 in Rajasthan during a highly private yet lavish wedding ceremony, attended exclusively by their close friends and family members. Subsequently, in November 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vihaan Kaushal.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal played the character of Major Vihaan Shergill in Aditya Dhar's debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike. This movie not only earned him National awards but also made Vicky Kaushal a household name.

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