PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Netherlands: 'The Hague has become living symbol of Indian friendship'

The Hague (Netherlands):

PM Modi on Saturday addressed the Indian diaspora in Netherlands and said it seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship. “Netherlands: Addressing a community event in The Hague, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Seeing so much love and enthusiasm, I forgot for a moment that I am in the Netherlands, and it felt like I was attending a festival in India only... It seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship..."

Netherlands leadership always praised Indian diaspora: PM Modi

PM Modi says, "Whenever I had a conversation with the leadership of the Netherlands, they always praised the Indian diaspora... Every Indian is proud of your contribution to the society and economy of the Netherlands..."

12 years ago today, results of Lok Sabha elections were declared: PM Modi

PM Modi says, "12 years ago today—on May 16, 2014—the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared. After decades, a stable government with an absolute majority was formed in India... The trust of crores of Indians does not let me stop or tire..."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in the Netherlands on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy.

PM Modi was received at the airport by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King; Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen; and India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.

"Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages," PM Modi said in a social media post soon after his arrival.

"It offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more," he added.

PM Modi said he would hold talks with Prime Minister Jetten and call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The prime ministry also said he looked forward to addressing a community programme during the visit.

It should be noted that India and the Netherlands have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years beyond traditional sectors such as trade, investment and the priority areas of water, agriculture and health.

The partnership has grown in strategic sectors, including technology, innovation, defence, security, semiconductors, renewable energy, education and the maritime domain, the MEA said.

The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India's fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment amounting to USD 55.6 billion, officials said.

The Netherlands is home to more than 90,000 non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin, besides over 200,000 members of the Suriname-Hindustani community.

Around 3,500 Indian students are currently enrolled in Dutch universities.

Officials noted that PM Modi's visit to the Netherlands and three other European nations -- Sweden, Norway, and Italy -- comes against the backdrop of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement finalised earlier this year and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2025.