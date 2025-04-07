GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 announced, how to download GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 has been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). Students who were eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check details.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results. Those who appeared for the Goa Board 10th exams 2025 can download their scorecards from the official website, gbshse.in. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.35 per cent.

How to download GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025?

Visit the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth and others.

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th result

Goa board SSC result 2025 includes information such as student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, overall pass marks, grades, and other details. Students can directly download GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 by clicking on the provided link.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

How to download Goa Board Result via SMS?

Step 1: Open the message app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULTGOA10ROLLNO (replace ROLLNO with your actual roll number).

Step 3: Send this message to 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Candidates will receive their Goa Board SSC 2025 result as an SMS on the same phone number.

How to download Goa Board Result via Digilocker?

Step 1: Get the DigiLocker app or visit the official DigiLocker website at [digilocker.gov.in](https://digilocker.gov.in).

Step 2: Either register by entering your personal details or log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3. Navigate to the 'Issued Documents' section.

Step 4: To download the Goa SSC marksheet, enter your Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Select "Get Document" to view and save your electronic certificate or marksheet.