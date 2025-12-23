New Zealand announce ODI, T20I squad for India series; Kane Williamson's name missing New Zealand have announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour to India. Kane Williamson's name has been missing from the series due to the SA20. Meanwhile, Jayden Lennox has earned his maiden international call-up for the India series.

Wellington:

New Zealand have announced their 15-member squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series against India, starting January 11. Jayden Lennox, who has done remarkably well in domestic cricket, has earned a debut international call-up and speaking on the same, head coach Rob Walter mentioned that he is a player that the team management has kept an eye on for some time and has the potential to be a consistent performer for the Black Caps.

“Jayden has been an identified player of interest for some time and has some good New Zealand “A” experience under his belt. He's consistently been one of the top performers in white-ball cricket domestically for a number of seasons,” Walter said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

Why Kane Williamson not called up?

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will miss the marquee series against India due to his SA20 commitments. He wasn’t originally picked in the auction, but the Durban Super Giants replaced Taijul Islam with the Kiwi.

“Kane Williamson is unavailable for ODI selection due to commitments in the SA20 league,” New Zealand confirmed in the statement.

Other key absentees

Nathan Smith (side), Blair Tickner (shoulder), and Mark Chapman (ankle) were excluded from selection for the ODI series as they are yet to gain fitness and are following their respective return-to-play plans. Chapman, however, is expected to be available for the T20 series.

Ben Sears, who has returned from his stint in Melbourne, was also not considered for the ODI squad as he continues his recovery program. Sears is said to be making good progress and is set to be available for the Super Smash.

ODI squad of New Zealand for India series

Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

T20I squad of New Zealand for India series

Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.

More to follow..