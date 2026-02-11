Live UP Budget 2026 Live Updates: Budget will be bigger than last year's, says Finance Minister Suresh Khanna The Budget will focus on the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" philosophy, with heavy investments directed toward infrastructure, women's welfare, youth empowerment, and the agricultural sector.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to present Budget 2026-27, the final full fiscal plan before the 2027 Assembly elections. Positioned as a testament to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's growth model, the budget is expected to exceed Rs 9 lakh crore, focusing on the vision of a self-reliant state. With a clear "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" agenda, the government aims to showcase the power of its "double-engine" governance by prioritising infrastructure, women's welfare, and youth empowerment to ensure inclusive development across all segments of society. A primary highlight of this budget is expected to be a concerted effort to eliminate regional imbalances, particularly in the backward districts of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

The government has proposed a significant allocation of approximately Rs 1,900 crore for the development funds of these regions - a hike of Rs 700 crore over the previous year. This funding is earmarked to accelerate critical projects across 37 districts, spanning sectors including education, health, and industrial infrastructure. By bridging these economic gaps, the administration intends to solidify its developmental foundation well ahead of the upcoming polls.