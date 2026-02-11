Anaganaga Oka Raju on OTT: Did Naveen Polishetty-Meenaakshi Chaudhary's film impress internet users? Find out Anaganaga Oka Raju made its digital debut on Netflix on February 11, 2026. Social media users have shared their opinions online. Let's see whether Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary's film managed to get a thumbs up from viewers or not.

New Delhi:

The Telugu comedy-drama film Anaganaga Oka Raju premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. The film stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the key roles.

Directed by Maari, Anaganaga Oka Raju revolves around the life of Raju (Naveen Polishetty), who meets the spirited girl Charulatha (Meenakshi Chaudhary). Their story unfolds amid the festivities of a grand wedding. Let's find out what online users are saying about the film.

Anaganaga Oka Raju streaming on Netflix: How internet reacts to this Telugu film

One X user pointed out that the first few minutes of the film feel "a bit artificial" and "boring," but from there, Naveen Polishetty takes over and delivers an impressive performance. He shared a screengrab of his Letterboxd review in which he wrote, "This film is somewhere between “liked it” and “loved it.” The first few minutes felt a bit artificial and somewhat boring; it seemed like the film might be disappointing. But from there, Naveen Polishetty takes over, delivering full comedy till the end. Maybe some people might not like it. At times, the dialogues had a KV Anudeep style flavour. The last 15–20 minutes were a bit emotional. Naveen Polishetty is a one-man show. Meenakshi looks good. Bheems' music worked but felt a little repetitive. The line "babai nenu ochesthunna" ("Bro, I'm coming") was funny. Some scenes had continuous laughs."

Another user appreciated the film’s writing and called it "a Sankranti film without forced comedy." He wrote in Telugu, which English translates to, "#AnaganagaOkaRaju - Finally, a Sankranti film without forced comedy."

However, some users were not impressed and called it the "worst movie." One user wrote, "This is the worst movie, man. You waste 15 minutes of your life. With artificial comedy acting, how much longer will you watch, Naveen Polishetty? Allari Naresh is the best in these kinds of films."

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Box office collection

Anaganaga Oka Raju, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, has collected Rs 53.15 crore in India within 23 days of its release. The film was released in theatres on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. It witnessed mixed reviews from the audience and critics upon its release.

Also Read: Farzi Season 2 officially confirmed: Shahid Kapoor returns for Part 2 of Raj & DK series