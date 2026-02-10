Farzi Season 2 officially confirmed: Shahid Kapoor returns for Part 2 of Raj & DK series Farzi Season 2 has been officially announced, confirming the return of Shahid Kapoor for the next chapter of the popular series. The first season of Farzi released in February 2023.

On the third anniversary of Farzi, the makers dropped a long-awaited update on the future of the crime thriller. Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK, confirmed that work on Farzi Season 2 is officially underway. The announcement was made on February 10, 2026, through their official X account. While it stopped short of revealing dates or footage, it was enough to signal that the story will continue, three years after the show first premiered. Shahid Kapoor, the lead actor of the series, also reshared the post, further confirming the series.

Raj & DK confirm Farzi Season 2

Along with the confirmation, Raj & DK shared a teaser image of Farzi Season 2, featuring a large stack of neatly arranged counterfeit banknotes. Across the image, the words “Round 2 in progress” appeared. The caption carried the hashtag “#Farzi”, hinting that the series is moving ahead from where the first season left off, retaining its dark and high-stakes tone.

When is Farzi Season 2 expected to begin?

As per sources, principal photography for Farzi Season 2 is expected to begin in March 2026. Shahid Kapoor is also said to be preparing for his OTT return with what could be a record-breaking fee, though no official confirmation has been made on that front.

Speculation around filming picked up earlier this month when Shahid Kapoor debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram, closely resembling his look as Sunny from the first season. Captioned “SUNNY days back soon...”, the post fuelled talk that production was about to begin soon. Take a look:

What lies ahead in Farzi Season 2

Farzi first released on February 10, 2023, and quickly became extremely popular. It emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series of 2023, drawing an audience of nearly 37.1 million in its first year. The show followed Sunny, a talented but frustrated artist who turns to counterfeiting to save his grandfather’s struggling printing press.

Farzi Season two is expected to see the return of Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and Kay Kay Menon.

Farzi Season 2 might stream on Prime Video in early 2027. For now, the "Round 2 in progress" message confirms that the world of Farzi is active again, setting the stage for its next chapter.

