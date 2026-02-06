O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor's retro swagger reminds of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in 'Paan Ki Dukaan' song Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri danced at the song launch of Paan Ki Dukaan. The fourth song from O'Romeo was released today, on February 6, 2026.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film O'Romeo. The movie directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, is inspired by S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges' book Mafia Queens of Mumbai (2011). After the release of thrilling easer and trailer, the makers have started to release the songs from the film. In this series, fourth song from O'Romeo has been released today, on February 6, 2026. Titled Paan Ki Dukaan, the song can remind you of Amitabh Bachchan from Don's famous song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala and Govinda from Joru Ka Ghulam's Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan song.

Paan Ki Dukaan song is out now

Paan Ki Dukaan song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj. While the song is composed by the movie director Vishal Bhardwaj, the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.

Watch the song here:

The makers have so far released four song: Hum To Tere Hi Liye The by Arijit Singh, Aashiqon Ki Colony by Madhubanti Bagchi, and Javed Ali, Ishq Ka Fever by Arijit Singh again and Paan Ki Dukaan by Sukhwinder Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj.

O'Romeo cast

The crime-drama features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri in lead roles along with Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey (Special Appearance), Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal and Rahul Deshpande.

O'Romeo release date

For the unversed, one of the most anticipated films of 2026, O'Romeo, will release in theatres during Valentine's week, on February 13, 2026. The Bollywood film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

O'Romeo will clash at the box office with the survival thriller, Tu Yaa Main. The movie features Gaurav Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

