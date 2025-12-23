Kerala draft electoral list published; over 24 lakh names removed after SIR exercise Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, addressing a press conference, said the draft list has been published on the Election Commission’s website and copies have also been handed over to political parties.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday (December 23) published the draft voters' list prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Kerala, with over 24 lakh names removed from the rolls. Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said the draft list has been uploaded on the Election Commission's website, and copies have also been shared with political parties.

Over 24 lakh names removed

As many as 2,54,42,352 voters have been included in the draft list, while the names of 24,08,503 electors were removed after completion of the enumeration stage of the SIR. Of those removed, 6,49,885 belonged to deceased voters, 6,45,548 electors were found to be untraceable, and 8,16,221 had permanently shifted from their registered addresses.

Additionally, 1,36,029 duplicate entries and 1,60,830 voters falling under other categories were identified and removed.

Prior to the revision exercise, Kerala's electoral rolls comprised 2,78,50,855 voters. The deletions account for 8.65 per cent of the total electorate.

Kelkar said objections and grievances related to the draft list can be submitted till January 22, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 21.

