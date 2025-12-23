Madhya Pradesh draft electoral rolls released after SIR, over 42 lakh names deleted Madhya Pradesh draft electoral rolls released: Over 42.74 lakh names have been removed from the state's voter list and these include 19.19 lakh men and 23.64 lakh women. Apart from this, 8.40 lakh names have not been mapped.

Bhopal:

The Election Commission on Tuesday released the draft electoral rolls for Madhya Pradesh. The details have been uploaded on the MP Chief Electoral Officer website. The link is available on the home page and requires users to enter relevant data in order to access the voter rolls. As per the report, 42.74 lakh names have been removed from the state's voter list. These include 19.19 lakh men and 23.64 lakh women. Aoart from this, 8.40 lakh names have not been mapped.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha said out of 5,74,06,143 voters, 5,31,31,983 voters submitted verification forms and the names of 42,74,160 voters removed from the electoral roll in Madhya Pradesh.

Check other details below:

Shifted and absent voters: 31.51 lakh, i.e., 5.49%

Deceased voters: 8.46 lakh, i.e., 1.47%

Voters enrolled in more than one place: 2.77 lakh, i.e., 0.48%

Check electoral roll details specific to Bhopal

In the capital city of Bhopal, the names of 438,875 voters were removed during the Special Summary Revision (SIR)

Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh released the draft voter list under the SIR and said before the SIR, there were 2,125,908 voters in Bhopal and after the SIR, 1,687,033 voters remained in the city.

The highest number of voter names were removed in the Govindpura and Narela assembly constituencies, he said.

In the Govindpura assembly constituency, the names of 97,052 voters were removed.

In the Narela assembly constituency, the names of 81,235 voters were removed.

In the Central assembly constituency, 67,304 voters were removed.

In the North assembly constituency, the names of 51,058 voters were removed.

In the South-West assembly constituency, the names of 63,432 voters were removed.

In the Huzur assembly constituency, the names of 65,891 voters were removed.

In the Bairasia assembly constituency, the names of 12,903 voters were removed.

Madhya Pradesh draft electoral rolls released: Check details

He said the claims and objections process will continue until January 22, 2026. The final electoral roll will be published on February 21.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the EC will also publish draft voter lists for Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The figure in Chhattisgarh could also be in the millions. Previously, the Election Commission has released draft voter lists for seven states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

In these states, a total of more than 27 million names have been removed from the draft voter rolls for various reasons. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of exclusions, at 9.7 million, followed by Gujarat at 7.3 million, and Bengal at 5.8 million.

What is SIR?

For the general information, the Special Intensive Revision or SIR is a voter list verification exercise that the ECI undertakes as it believes that the annual ‘Summary Revision’ is not enough to clean the rolls. The extensive exercise involves house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, online submissions, and fresh verification of old voter data.

The Election Commission is the body which is empowered to conduct SIR whenever it deems fit as per Article 324 of the Indian Constitution.

How to check your name in draft SIR voter list

Visit the ECI Website https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll? and select your state

Select the district and assembly constituency

The page will displays a table listing all the districts of your state. Press on the name of your district to proceed.

Also Read:

EC to publish draft electoral rolls for Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday: How to check your status?