EC to publish Draft Electoral Rolls for Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. How to check your status?

Bhopal:

The Election Commission is all set to publish the draft electoral rolls for Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The EC had earlier revised the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, fixing January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, after requests from the respective Chief Electoral Officers.

It should be noted that the country’s voter rolls are undergoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to remove duplicate, fake, or ineligible names, including those of deceased or shifted voters. The SIR also aims to ensure accuracy, include eligible voters, and ensure free and fair elections.

What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

The common citizens need to understand that the SIR is a door-to-door and document-based exercise conducted by the ECI to update electoral rolls. The primary objective is to include eligible voters who are missing from the rolls and also to remove duplicate or ineligible entries. The final electoral rolls prepared after this process will be published in February 2026.

How to check your name in draft electoral roll

After the draft rolls are published on December 23, voters can check their status online:

First they need to visit official website: https://voters.eci.gov.in

Then, they have to search for their details using EPIC number or personal details by clicking on ‘Search your name in E-roll’ which appears on the top right side of the website.

After this, they can view their entry in the draft electoral roll using their EPIC number

Apartr from this, the Election Commission has also advised new electors to submit Form 6 along with the required declaration either to their Booth Level Officers or online through the ECINet app or website for inclusion in the final rolls.

How to check SIR form submission status online?