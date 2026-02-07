Bihar MP Pappu Yadav arrested in 1995 forgery case after late-night drama in Patna | 10 Points Several supporters of Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, had arrived at his residence in Patna, leading to high drama. However, Yadav was later arrested by the police.

Patna:

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested from his residence in Bihar's Patna on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in connection with a 1995 forgery case, said officials. However, his arrest caused a high drama at the Mandiri area of Patna, with Yadav alleging threat to his life and claiming that the police was not carrying a warrant to apprehend him.

Many of Yadav's supporters also gathered outside Yadav's residence and started arguing with the police personnel present there. Despite protests, police arrested Yadav, who had arrived at his residence just an hour after returning from Delhi where he had gone to attend the budget session of the Parliament.

Here are 10 points you need to know about the big story:

Yadav was later brought to IGIMS Hospital for medical examination. He will be produced before a competent court on Saturday. According to the police, the case was lodged against Yadav under multiple sections of the IPC. The police had gone to his house to produce him before the court because he did not appear on the scheduled date. "This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The arrest is being made under these sections. This case is related to Gardanibagh police station. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested," Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters. However, Yadav denied the charges and said he had already planned to appear before the court on Saturday. He also alleged that the police misbehaved with him and accused several of its personnel for acting causally. He also alleged that the current Bihar government was targeting him for raising important issues, such as the recent death of a NEET aspirant, "which has brought to light the insecurity faced by girl students living in hostels in the city." "This has always been the case with me whenever my deeds expose the shortcomings of the government in the state. Police had tried to hound me out during the Covid pandemic when I was serving the people whom the government had forsaken," he said. Earlier on Friday, the independent MP also claimed that he had received multiple calls from girl students who alleged that their hostel inmates were being pushed into the flesh trade. Challenging Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, he said the Bihar government should act against the alleged racket. It should be mentioned here that Choudhary has the home portfolio in Bihar. Speaking to reporters, Yadav - who is married to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan - also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha, saying he should "hide" somewhere. "Fear had prevented the leader, who claims to have a 56-inch chest, from facing the Lok Sabha. He would do better to go and find shelter at some secure island," Yadav said.

ALSO READ - Sanjay Singh, Pappu Yadav booked for spreading fake images of Manikarnika Ghat