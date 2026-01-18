Sanjay Singh, Pappu Yadav booked for spreading fake images of Manikarnika Ghat Manikarnika Ghat holds immense cultural and religious significance, with the belief that cremation here leads to moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh police have filed eight FIRs against eight individuals, including prominent political figures like AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, for allegedly circulating misleading AI-generated images and videos related to the redevelopment work at Varanasi's iconic Manikarnika Ghat. The ghat, one of the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism, has been the center of controversy following claims of destruction due to the ongoing beautification project.

The disputed redevelopment work

Manikarnika Ghat holds immense cultural and religious significance, with the belief that cremation here leads to moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and death. However, the redevelopment plan aimed at strengthening cremation facilities has faced intense criticism and protests from locals, sadhus, and political leaders.

Allegations have surfaced that a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered figure, was damaged during the project, leading to public outcry.

Opposition figures, including Sanjay Singh and Pappu Yadav, have been vocal critics of the project, accusing the authorities of cultural and religious insensitivity. Singh claimed that the redevelopment work had caused destruction at the ghat, with temples being damaged and the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar being broken.

Singh, in response to the FIR against him, expressed his discontent, accusing the government of targeting him for raising the issue and vowed not to be intimidated. "The baba in this video, does he know AI?... The locals are seeing the temples getting demolished... The family of Ahilyabai Holkar is claiming the demolition of the statue..." Singh said in his defense.

Fake images and AI videos go viral

The controversy deepened when AI-generated videos and images began circulating on social media, allegedly showing distorted facts about the ghat’s redevelopment. The fabricated content, which linked the redevelopment to hurt religious sentiments and alleged damage to Hindu deities, quickly went viral, provoking anger among certain sections of the public.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi confirmed that investigations had revealed that the content was not only fabricated but also manipulated using AI technology. "These AI-generated images and misleading videos were shared with the intent to disturb social harmony, spread misinformation, and provoke public anger," he said.

Police action and legal proceedings

The police, acting on complaints and reports, have filed FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for spreading false information. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Bansal stated that legal action was being taken not only against the individuals who created and posted the content but also those who amplified it by sharing it on social media platforms.

A formal complaint was lodged by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu, whose company has been tasked with the redevelopment of the ghat. The complaint pointed to an X user who shared misleading images on January 16, 2026, presenting false facts about the ghat’s ongoing work.

As the controversy has gained momentum, opposition parties have accused the "Yogi-Modi government" of undermining the heritage of Varanasi. Congress and other opposition leaders have demanded that all work at Manikarnika Ghat be halted immediately until consultations with local religious leaders take place.

Pappu Yadav also joined the chorus of protests, raising concerns about the impact of the redevelopment on religious structures and the sentiments of Hindu devotees. The Congress has further criticized the government for its handling of the situation, calling the project a "destruction" of sacred cultural heritage