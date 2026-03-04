Nepal Elections: Who are the contenders, key promises and how Gen Z demands are being addressed

Kathmandu:

Nepal is set to hold general elections on Thursday, marking the first national vote following last year’s youth-led movement that forced the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. More than 18.9 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives (HoR). Of these, 165 seats will be filled through direct voting, contested by 3,406 candidates, while the remaining 110 seats will be allocated through proportional representation, with 3,135 candidates in the fray.

The election campaign officially ended at midnight on Monday, March 2. Polling will begin at 7 am on Thursday, March 5, and continue until 5 pm.

The current elections follow a dramatic political upheaval last September, when Gen Z protesters staged a two-day demonstration on September 8 and 9 demanding better governance, an end to nepotism, generational change in leadership, and stronger measures against corruption. Their protests ultimately led to the resignation of Prime Minister Oli, the chair of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) – CPN-UML – who was then leading a coalition government supported by the Nepali Congress with nearly two-thirds majority in parliament.

Following Oli’s resignation, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and appointed Sushila Karki as the caretaker prime minister.

Key contenders and major poll promises aimed at Gen Z appeasement

As Nepal gears up for the high-stakes polls, new and reformed political parties are increasingly highlighting issues important to the younger generation. The Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), led by chair Ravi Lamichhane and senior leader Balendra Shah, and the revitalised Nepali Congress, headed by Gagan Thapa, are positioning themselves as voices for Gen Z voters.

Meanwhile, traditional parties continue to rely on their established base. The CPN-UML, under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli, and the Nepali Communist Party, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, remain dominant forces in Nepali politics, drawing support primarily from older voters and long-standing party loyalists.

Smaller parties are also trying to make their mark, although their influence is mostly localised. The Ujyalo Nepal Party, led by Kulman Ghising, and the Shram Shakti Party, headed by former Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, are considered emerging forces but have limited appeal outside their core areas.

In terms of prime ministerial candidates, RSP has chosen former Kathmandu Mayor Balen, 35, highlighting a focus on youth leadership. The Nepali Congress has nominated 49-year-old Gagan Thapa, while CPN-UML continues to rely on its veteran leader, 75-year-old KP Sharma Oli, as its prime ministerial face.

The election campaign is shaping up to be a contest between youthful new voices and traditional political establishments, with younger voters playing a key role in deciding the country’s future leadership.