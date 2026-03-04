US releases video of Iranian warship sinking off Sri Lanka coast after submarine attack

New Delhi:

The United States Department of Defense on Wednesday released dramatic video footage showing the moment an Iranian warship was struck by a torpedo and sank in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka. According to US officials, the torpedo hit the rear part of the ship, causing a powerful explosion. The blast was so strong that parts of the frigate were seen lifting into the air before the vessel began to sink into the sea.

The ship was later identified as IRIS Dena, a vessel of the Iranian Navy.

Heavy casualties and rescue efforts

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed the identity of the vessel and said the attack caused heavy loss of life. At least 80 people were killed, and nearly 150 were reported missing after the strike. Sri Lankan Navy officials said they received a distress call from the ship, which was about 40 kilometres off the coast of Galle, south of Colombo. Rescue teams, along with support from the Sri Lankan Air Force, were sent to the area.

So far, 30 sailors have been rescued and taken to Karapitiya Hospital for treatment. Authorities said around 180 sailors were believed to be on board at the time of the attack.

US confirms submarine attack

In Washington DC, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that an American submarine carried out the strike.

“Yesterday, in the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death,” he said.

Hegseth added that this was the first time since World War II that an enemy ship had been sunk by a torpedo in combat.

Operation Epic Fury expands

The sinking comes as the US steps up its military campaign under what it calls Operation Epic Fury. Hegseth said more bombers and fighter jets were being deployed to the region. “We are just getting started. We are accelerating, not decelerating. Iran's capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter and utterly dominant,” he said.