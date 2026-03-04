Advertisement
  3. Big rejig in Bihar: Nitish Kumar likely to step down as CM; may move to Rajya Sabha

Big rejig in Bihar: Nitish Kumar likely to step down as CM; may move to Rajya Sabha

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Image Source : PTI file
Patna:

In a significant development in Bihar politics, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to step down from his post and move to the Rajya Sabha. If the move materialises, his son, Nishant Kumar, could be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Earlier, media reports had suggested that Nishant might make his political debut with a nomination to the Rajya Sabha. However, documents related to his candidature from the Janata Dal United have not yet been prepared.

It remains unclear whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will nominate its own candidate to lead the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar in the absence of Nitish Kumar.

