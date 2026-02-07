India look to achieve legendary record as they kick off T20 World Cup title defence India are tipped as strong contenders to win the T20 World Cup 2026, as they possess an arsenal hard to beat. India are eyeing a few legendary records as they begin their title defence with their first clash coming against the USA.

New Delhi:

Defending champions India look to achieve what no team in the world has ever done in T20 cricket. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team has been touted as strong title contenders, considering the firepower that they possess in the batting line-up and the variety that they bring to the table in the bowling department.

India have been on a winning run since the T20 World Cup 2024, having not lost a single series under Suryakumar and putting up huge totals in the process. Since lifting the T20 crown in Barbados in late June, India have played 41 T20Is, winning 33 of them (including two Super Over wins) and have lost just six matches, with two being no-result outings.

Meanwhile, India are eyeing to achieve a legendary record in this T20 World Cup 2026. The defending champions are looking to become the first team in the world to achieve three huge records that have never been created in the format.

If India manage to win this World Cup, they will become the first team to defend a T20 World Cup, they will become the first team to win the title at home and the first with three titles. None of this has ever been achieved in the past.

India, England and West Indies are the only three teams to have won the title more than once, but none of them have clinched it thrice. India won the T20 crown in 2007 and 2024, West Indies in 2012 and 2016, while New Zealand clinched the World Cup in 2010 and 2022.

India's schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

India will open their campaign against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They will then head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for their next fixture against Namibia on February 12. India are scheduled to face Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo; however, after the Pakistani government refused to play the league stage game, that match looks in jeopardy.

The Men in Blue will face the Netherlands in their last league stage match on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the Super Eights kick in, where India are seeded X1 and will be placed in Group 1 if they make it through.