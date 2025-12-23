EC to publish today draft electoral rolls after SIR in Kerala: How to check your status? SIR is important because it ensures that only eligible individuals are allowed to vote. Duplicate entries and the names of deceased persons are identified and removed at regular intervals during the process.

The Election Commission of India will today publish draft electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision in Kerala. The revised list will also be published for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman & Nicobar after the SIR. After Bihar, the ECI announced SIR across 12 states and Union Territories, covering over 51 crore voters. The draft electoral rolls for Goa, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal have already been released by the poll panel.

What is SIR and why is it important?

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is the process of updating and verifying electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India. The booth-level officers visit door-to-door and collect documents to ensure that all eligible people are included in the list and the bogus voters are removed.

This exercise is important because it ensures that only eligible individuals are allowed to vote. Duplicate entries and the names of deceased persons are identified and removed at regular intervals during the process.

Process to check your name in draft electoral roll after final draft is published

Follow these steps to check your name in draft electoral roll

- Visit the official website: https://voters.eci.gov.in.

- Click on ‘Search your name in E-roll’ located at the top-right corner of the page, and use either your EPIC number or other personal details to search for your information.

- Once found, you can view your record in the draft electoral roll using your EPIC number.

Steps to check SIR form submission status online

- Visit the official website (https://voters.eci.gov.in)

- Log in to your account (Create an account using your mobile number if you don’t have one)

- Navigate to the SIR form section (Look for the section labeled Special Intensive Revision (SIR) or Fill Enumeration Form)

- Check submission status (Select your state and enter EPIC number)

- Download/print confirmation

- Contact support if needed (Get in touch with you BLO or call helpline numbers)

