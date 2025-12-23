Eight people injured as violence breaks out in Assam's Karbi Anglong districts, internet suspended Assam violence: In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquillity, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended.

After fresh violence broke out during clashes between two groups over the issue of eviction, the Assam government on Tuesday temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them.

In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquillity, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended.

Suspension of Internet will remain in force until further orders

The suspension will remain in force until further orders. “It is, however, clarified that voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period,” the order stated.

48 policemen have been injured until now

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh says, "The government is talking to them, and a date has been set. They have burnt shops, and 48 policemen have been injured until now..."

The district magistrates of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts received reports regarding a serious law and order situation, and there is serious apprehension that there might be likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquility, it said.

Here’s what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the matter

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the situation in Karbi Anglong was “very sensitive". "Senior minister Ranoj Pegu is present in the district. I believe the matter will be resolved soon," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

Social media and internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages and rumours, which may lead to further aggravation of the situation, the department’s Commissioner and Secretary Biswajit Pegu said in the order. Any violation of the promulgation will be punishable as per laws, it added.

