Dhubri communal stir: Assam CM issues shoot-at-sight orders, 38 arrested over 'beef head' incident Protests broke out in Dhubri town on June 7, during Eid, after pieces of meat were discovered near a temple, sharply escalating communal tensions in the area.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued shoot-at-sight orders in the state's Dhubri district, which borders Bangladesh, in response to rising communal tensions following reports of desecration of a Hindu temple. During a visit to violence-hit areas, Sarma said the act of throwing a cow's head near a temple should never have occurred and vowed strict action against those responsible.

The police have arrested 38 people in an overnight crackdown after the "beef head" incident, Sarma said in a post on X.

What triggered the communal tension in Dhubri

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “I went to Dhubri today to assess the situation, and will go again if necessary. I assured the people of Dhubri that no one needs to live in fear. Assam government is with you."

Protests erupted in Dhubri town on June 7 on Eid after pieces of meat were found near a temple, which significantly heightened communal tensions in the area.

Sarma visited Dhubri on Friday to review the situation and announced that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel would be deployed in the district. He added that anyone involved in stone-pelting or inciting violence would be arrested, and all those who attempted to take the law into their own hands would be dealt with firmly.

Communal tension, stone pelting incidents

The Chief Minister explained that law and order in Dhubri had been under strain for over a week. On June 7, a day after Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), a cow’s severed head was found in front of a Hanuman temple in Dhubri town, prompting both Hindu and Muslim communities to appeal for peace and communal harmony. However, similar incidents were reported again the next day, including stone-pelting at night.

Sarma also revealed that provocative posters were put up a day before Bakrid by an organisation called ‘Nabin Bangla,’ which expressed intentions to merge Dhubri with Bangladesh. “Such elements are clearly trying to disrupt peace,” the CM said.

Warning against emerging cattle smuggling networks

The Chief Minister further claimed that a new “beef mafia” has emerged in the region. “In the past, some people consumed beef during Bakrid, but this time, thousands of cattle were reportedly brought in from West Bengal. A new cattle trade network seems to have formed just before the festival,” Sarma said. He confirmed that he had ordered an investigation into the matter and directed authorities to arrest those responsible for starting this illegal trade.

Firm message to communal instigators

Concluding his visit, Sarma reiterated that communal groups aiming to destabilise the region would not be tolerated. “Shoot-at-sight orders will remain in force in Dhubri during the night,” he said. “Police must act decisively against all those trying to stir unrest.”