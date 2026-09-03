Congress snaps ties with Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal in Assam over 'malicious propaganda'

Guwahati:

The Congress on Thursday announced severing all political ties with the Raijor Dal, accusing the Akhil Gogoi-led party of indulging in "malicious propaganda". The decision has come into effect immediately following a circular issued by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

According to the circular, the Congress had formed an electoral alliance with several regional and Left parties, including Raijor Dal, ahead of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The alliance was aimed at presenting a united front and sending a strong message against communal forces.

Factors leading to Congress' breakup with Raijor Dal

However, the Congress alleged that the leadership of Raijor Dal had, for a major part of this period, engaged in malicious propaganda and personal attacks against the Congress, violating the norms and decorum of the alliance.

The party further alleged that Raijor Dal leaders had on several occasions made baseless, unwarranted and derogatory remarks against leaders of other constituent parties in the opposition alliance, repeatedly undermining its fundamental principles and ethics.

In view of this conduct, the Congress said it was no longer possible to continue its political association with Raijor Dal.

Accusations against Akhil Gogoi

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) strongly criticised Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi over his alleged disparaging remarks against the Congress, accusing him of violating the principles of the opposition alliance and warning him against acting as a “government agent”.

Addressing a joint press conference, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur and APCC Media and Communication Department chairman Bedabrat Bora launched a sharp attack on Gogoi, describing him as an incompetent political lightweight and an opportunistic and hypocritical leader.

Criticising Gogoi for allegedly abandoning coalition ethics and making what the Congress described as reckless and irresponsible statements over the previous two days, Bora said the party believed in genuine public service rather than “cheap PR stunts”.

Bora further claimed that Gogoi was able to win the Sibsagar Assembly seat only because of the active support and political backing of the Congress. Without the Congress’s support, he alleged, Gogoi would not have been able to win even a single seat.

Raijor Dal's performance in Assam assembly polls

Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal contested the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election as part of an alliance with the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Left parties.

The party contested 13 seats and had friendly contests with the Congress in Gauripur and Goalpara East. However, it won only one seat, Sibsagar, where Akhil Gogoi himself emerged victorious, defeating BJP's Kushal Dowari by a margin of 17,272 votes.

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