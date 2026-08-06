95 dead, over 1.6 lakh affected as Assam flood crisis deepens; 14 districts on high alert | 10 Points

Guwahati:

The situation in Assam has remained grim, with 95 people losing their lives because of the floods that have been triggered by heavy rains in the region. The crisis have affected over 1.6 lakh people across 563 villages, with Sivasagar remaining the worst-hit place where more than 57,000 persons have been displaced, followed by Golaghat (34,000) and Jorhat (25,000).

As many as 14 districts still remain on high alert, and situation remains critical Guwahati where waterlogging has been reported in multiple areas. Authorities have continued to monitor water-levels, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rainfall in catchment areas.

Here's everything you need to know about Assam floods in 10 points:

As heavy rains continue across the northeast state, authorities have intensified the rescue operations, setting up 45 relief camps. More than 12,300 people are presently at these camps. Further, authorities have set up 59 distribution centre to provide relief material such as rice, salt, lentils, and cattle feed to over 32,000 people. The Centre has assured all its assistance to Assam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitoring the situation. The Centre has also deputed Union Health and Family Affairs Minister JP Nadda, who reviewed the situation on Wednesday. Nadda, speaking to reporters, said it will take time for normalcy to return because the damage is extremely severe. Nadda, who took a detailed report about the situation across Assam, said the Centre will provide all the financial assistance and compensation or support for property losses due to the floods. "Reviewed the flood situation in Dibrugarh, Assam, today along with CM @himantabiswa Ji and State administrative officers after my visit to the flood-affected areas and conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing relief, rehabilitation, and healthcare measures to ensure that timely assistance reaches every affected family," he said on X. "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Central Government is working closely with the Government of Assam to ensure comprehensive support for relief, rehabilitation, and the timely restoration of normalcy in the flood-affected areas," he added. Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked PM Modi and Nadda for their assurance, and said his government is "working shoulder to shoulder" with the Centre to provide all the help to the needy. He also said the state has requested the Centre to facilitate the relaxation of the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) so that a larger number of affected people could benefit from the assistance. "Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji, your visit to Assam’s flood affected areas today and your interaction with affected families is a reassuring reflection of the Modi Government’s unwavering support for our people," Sarma said on X.

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