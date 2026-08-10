Assam flood toll reaches 100 with two more deaths; nearly 1.4 lakh remain affected

Guwahati:

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday, with the death toll rising to 100 with two more deaths. The authority's daily flood bulletin on Sunday night informed that two persons have lost their lives in the deluge in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts in twenty four hours.

1.4 lakh people remain affected

As per latest reports, almost 1.4 lakh people remain affected, with many reeling under deluge in seven districts. At least 456 villages are inundated while 11,933.46 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. As many as 14 districts still remain on high alert, and situation remains critical at Guwahati where waterlogging has been reported in multiple areas. Authorities have continued to monitor water-levels, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rainfall in catchment areas.

Govt sets up 252 relief camps

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said that 252 relief camps and 2050 relief distribution centres are now supporting flood affected communities across Assam. Rehabilitation efforts continue alongside relief and restoration. The state government will conduct a door-to-door assessment of flood-related damage in the four worst-hit districts — Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat — from August 9 to 30, said the CM. Sarma said the exercise would ensure that no affected household is left out and that maximum relief permissible under existing norms is provided to genuine victims.

Officials, including district commissioners, co-district commissioners and circle officers, have been instructed to conduct the assessment with a compassionate approach. Survey teams will photograph the damage and upload details through a dedicated mobile application.

The first assessment is expected to be completed by August 30, after which the findings will be re-verified with affected families. The government expects to have an estimate of the funds required for rehabilitation by September 10, following which financial assistance for permanent rehabilitation will be provided.

Sarma said surveyors will begin training in the four districts from Saturday ahead of the first phase of the assessment.

Schools, colleges to reopen from today

The schools across the state has reopened from today, August 10. Students from schools that have suffered major flood damage will be temporarily accommodated in nearby schools. The government has already released Rs 2 lakh each to affected schools in the worst-hit districts for cleaning and repair work.

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Assam flood situation remains grim; 98 killed, over 1.5 lakh people affected across 13 districts