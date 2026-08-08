Assam flood situation remains grim; 98 killed, over 1.5 lakh people affected across 13 districts

Guwahati:

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Friday, with the death toll rising to 98, even as the number of affected districts fell to 13 and the number of people impacted by the deluge declined to 1.55 lakh, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the latest death was reported from the Mahmora revenue circle in Charaideo district.

The 13 affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Charaideo. Floodwaters have affected 33 revenue circles and 464 villages across the state.

According to the latest bulletin, 1,55,849 people remain affected. Golaghat is the worst-hit district, with 58,750 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with 48,286 and Jorhat with 25,259. On Thursday, 15 districts and more than 1.68 lakh people were affected.

The administration is currently operating 55 relief camps, providing shelter to more than 10,000 displaced people, along with 18 relief distribution centres.

The Dhansiri river continues to flow above the danger mark at Golaghat town and Numaligarh in Golaghat district, while the Kushiyara river is also above the danger level in Sribhumi district.

The floods have submerged 10,748.64 hectares of crop land and affected more than 47,000 animals. Damage to roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure has also been reported from several affected areas.

Govt to conduct door-to-door assessment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government will conduct a door-to-door assessment of flood-related damage in the four worst-hit districts — Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat — from August 9 to 30.

Sarma said the exercise would ensure that no affected household is left out and that maximum relief permissible under existing norms is provided to genuine victims.

Officials, including district commissioners, co-district commissioners and circle officers, have been instructed to conduct the assessment with a compassionate approach. Survey teams will photograph the damage and upload details through a dedicated mobile application.

The first assessment is expected to be completed by August 30, after which the findings will be re-verified with affected families. The government expects to have an estimate of the funds required for rehabilitation by September 10, following which financial assistance for permanent rehabilitation will be provided.

Sarma said surveyors will begin training in the four districts from Saturday ahead of the first phase of the assessment.

Schools to reopen from August 10

Sarma also announced that schools across the state will reopen from August 10. Students from schools that have suffered major flood damage will be temporarily accommodated in nearby schools.

The government has already released Rs 2 lakh each to affected schools in the worst-hit districts for cleaning and repair work. Funds allocated for free school uniforms and book grants have also been disbursed, the chief minister said.

With inputs from PTI

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