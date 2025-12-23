India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner for second time in a week amid strained ties On December 17, India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M Riaz Hamidullah, citing security concerns around the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah for the second time in a week, amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours. Hamidullah arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shortly after being called in.

The latest development came just hours after Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in Dhaka to express concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Hadi last week. Hadi was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government.

Some of the protesters last week also trained their anger against India. Amid the fresh protests, a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

