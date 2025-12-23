Bangladesh violence: UN voices concern over Hindu man's killing, protests in India Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu man, working in a garment factory, was beaten to death by a mob in the Baluka area of Mymensingh last week following allegations of blasphemy.

Dhaka:

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed serious concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh, including the lynching of a Hindu man.

Responding to questions at the daily press briefing on Monday, the Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN was deeply worried by the situation in the country. He was asked about the UN’s response to attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, particularly reports of lynchings of Hindus in recent days.

Dujarric said that in Bangladesh, as in any other country, people who do not belong to the majority must feel safe, stressing that security for all citizens was essential. He added that the UN expected the Bangladeshi government to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of every individual.

Hindu man lynched by Islamist mob, 12 held

The remarks come after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25 year old garment factory worker, who was lynched by a mob in Baluka area of Mymensingh last week over allegations of blasphemy.

His body was later set on fire. Police arrested 2 more suspects on Sunday in connection with the incident. According to the Daily Star, a total of 12 people have now been detained for their alleged role in the killing, citing police and Rapid Action Battalion sources.

Separately, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he was deeply disturbed by the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a prominent figure in last year’s protests in Bangladesh. Hadi succumbed to his injuries after being shot last week.

Turk appealed for restraint and urged all sides to avoid further violence, emphasising the need for calm amid rising tensions in the country.

Protests in India

Hindu Jagran Manch and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad jointly held a protest outside the Bangladesh Visa Application Centre on 22 December, condemning what they described as atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. The demonstrators demanded stronger international attention and action to ensure the safety and rights of minority communities in the neighbouring country.

In wake of the protests, heavy security has been deployed near the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, in view of a protest announced by Vishva Hindu Parishad against the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

In a separate protest, Congress workers gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata to raise similar concerns. They called for protection of minorities in Bangladesh and urged the Indian government and international bodies to take up the issue through diplomatic channels.

