LPG rates: Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder for both Ujjwala, general consumers LPG rates: With this, the price per cylinder of LPG will go up to 550 from Rs 500 for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the price of cooking gas or LPG has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies. With this, the price per cylinder of LPG will go up to 550 from Rs 500 for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries. For others, the price of the LPG cylinder will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853.

The Minister also said that the decision will be reviewed after a couple of weeks.

"This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2-3 weeks," he said.

"Therefore, the excise duty that you have seen increase is not to go on to the consumer on petrol and diesel. That excise increase is intended to compensate the oil marketing companies for Rs 43,000 crore that they have incurred as a loss on the gas part of it..," he said.

CNG To Cost More

Last month, the government raised by 4 per cent the price of natural gas produced from old legacy fields called APM - the key input used to make CNG and produce electricity and product fertiliser.

The APM price has been hiked to USD 6.75 per million British thermal units effective April 1 from USD 6.50 per MMBtu, a notification of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis wing of the Oil Ministry said.