Meerut murder case: Is Muskan Rastogi pregnant? Here's what the test report reveals Meerut murder case: Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil, murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput. After the murder, they chopped his body into pieces and stored them in a drum filled with cement.

Meerut murder case: Muskan Rastogi, the primary accused in the Meerut murder case, underwent a pregnancy test while in custody. The test results were positive, and it confirmed that she is pregnant. Muskan and her lover Sahil has been lodged in the Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since March 19.

Saurabh Rajput murder

The murder of Saurabh Rajput sent shockwaves through Meerut. The 27-year-old man was gruesomely killed by his wife Muskaan and her lover, Sahil Shukla. According to the police investigation, Muskaan and Sahil plotted the murder together, with Muskaan playing a key role in the crime. After drugging her husband, the couple proceeded to dismember his body and placed it in a drum, filling it with cement in an attempt to conceal the evidence.

The couple’s horrific crime took place in March 2025. Following the murder, Muskaan and Sahil fled to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, where they stayed for six days. Shockingly, both Muskaan and Sahil checked into a hotel under the pretence of being a married couple, even registering themselves as husband and wife in the hotel register. They stayed from March 10 to March 16, 2025, before returning to Meerut.

The police arrested Muskaan and Sahil on charges of murder. During questioning, Muskaan confessed to her involvement in the killing, and Sahil was also implicated as an accomplice. Authorities have found the body parts of Saurabh in a cement-filled drum, confirming the gruesome nature of the crime. The investigation has led to the discovery of several disturbing details about the couple’s planning and execution of the murder.

What did Saurabh's postmortem reveal?

Earlier on March 23, the postmortem report of Saurabh Rajput revealed gruesome details. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meerut, Antriksh Jain, Rajput's body was found with multiple stab wounds, including three on the left side, and cut marks on the neck and wrist. The most disturbing aspect is that both the wrist and neck were severed from the body. "In the postmortem report, the reason was stated as haemorrhagic shock and that the left side was stabbed three times with a knife, there were cut marks on the neck and wrist, and both the wrist and the neck were separated from the body," Jain told the media.

The police investigation is ongoing, with all evidence collected and statements recorded from around 10 to 12 people directly linked to the case. The accused, reportedly Rajput's wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, allegedly stabbed Rajput multiple times in the chest before dismembering his body and hiding it in a cement-filled drum.

