UP man marries off wife to her lover—then takes her back in shocking twist The husband, Bablu, feared for his safety after hearing about recent murders in Uttar Pradesh, prompting him to arrange his wife’s marriage to her lover in an attempt to avoid harm.

In a plot straight out of a Bollywood thriller, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar turned the tables on his wife’s affair with a twist that would make any scriptwriter raise an eyebrow. Bablu, a labourer working out of state, had been informed that his wife, Radhika, was secretly seeing a man named Vikas from their village. What did he do, you ask?

Well, in an unexpected plot twist worthy of the silver screen, he decided to marry them off—and even became a witness. Yes, you read that right: The cheated husband played matchmaker for the woman who broke his heart.

The drama began when Bablu, armed with village gossip, returned to Katar Jot to investigate the affair. Once he confirmed the rumours, Bablu didn't put up a fight or start a heated argument. Instead, he made an unprecedented decision: to get Radhika and Vikas married so he could live peacefully, sparing himself from any potential harm that could come his way (looking at you, Meerut and Auraiya murders).

In a move that would surely have made for a great plot twist, Bablu arranged a traditional Hindu wedding for his wife and her lover at a Shiva temple. With villagers, children, and even the betrayed husband in attendance, Radhika and Vikas exchanged garlands while Bablu, posing for a photo with the happy couple, helped them complete the legal formalities. Witness of the Year goes to Bablu.

But wait—this isn't a simple love triangle. In a shocking plot twist, just days after the ceremony, Radhika was summoned back by her mother-in-law, who didn’t want her grandsons to grow up without their mother. In a move that no one saw coming, Radhika agreed to return to Bablu and their two children, and her former husband, ever the gentleman, accepted her back into the fold.

“I will be responsible for her now. She is innocent,” Bablu declared, with Radhika and the kids by his side. A family reunited, not because of love, but maybe because of some deeply ingrained Indian family values (and some well-timed guilt from a mother-in-law).

Meanwhile, in other tragic news, the streets of Meerut were shocked by the grisly murder of Saurabh, a former Navy officer, whose body was chopped up and dumped in a drum by his wife Muskan and her lover, Sahil. They took their gruesome getaway to Shimla and Manali and even celebrated Holi. Talk about taking "vacation vibes" to a whole new level. And in Auraiya, a contract killer was hired to eliminate Dilip, a man whose only crime was marrying the wrong woman.

In a state where crime and passion make for the most explosive mix, one thing’s for sure: UP will never be short of drama, intrigue, and enough plot twists to keep the film industry busy for decades!