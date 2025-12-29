Dense fog grounds flights, delays trains across north India; IndiGo, Delhi Airport issue advisory An Air India Express flight took off from Goa’s Mopa Airport at 11:55 pm on Sunday. It was scheduled to land at IGI Airport Terminal 1 at 2:35 am. However, it was diverted to Ahmedabad due to dense fog.

New Delhi:

Dense fog has enveloped Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India, which has severely impacted the visibility. Cold waves are prevalent in UP, Haryana, Punjab and several other parts of the country, with temperatures sharply declining.

Several trains and flights have been delayed due to dense fog, leaving the passengers stranded at airports and railway stations.

An Air India Express flight took off from Goa’s Mopa Airport at 11:55 pm on Sunday. It was scheduled to land at IGI Airport Terminal 1 at 2:35 am. However, it was diverted to Ahmedabad due to dense fog.

IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo has issued an advisory, apprising the flyers about changes in flight schedules due to extreme weather conditions at IGI and Hindon Airports. Passengers have been asked to check their flight status before heading to the airports.

"Delhi and Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on the ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements...Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the advisory read.

Delhi Airport issues advisory

Delhi Airport also issued an advisory stating that CAT III conditions were in effect due to low visibility, which could result in flight delays and cancellations.

"Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations. Our ground teams are actively assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused," the notice read.

Schools closed in several districts of UP

Several districts across Uttar Pradesh have declared school holidays in response to the severe cold wave and poor visibility. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the smooth operation of night shelters and the adequate supply of blankets for those in need, with a special focus on protecting vulnerable populations.