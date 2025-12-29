Tripura student killing: Police send team to Nepal; CM Dhami promises strict action | What we know so far Tripura student killing: Of the six accused, five have been held but Yagyaraj Awasthi, who is a resident of Kanchanpur district of Nepal, is absconding. The police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest and send a team to Nepal to track him down.

The Uttarakhand Police has send its team to Nepal to nab the sixth accused involved in the killing of a Tripura student who was studying in Dehradun. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Angel Chakma, was a resident of Tripura's Unakoti district and was studying MBA at a private university in Dehradun, along with his younger brother Michael.

On December 9, he had an argument with a 22-year-old Suraj Khawas and five others in Dehradun's Selakui market. The six accused allegedly attacked Angel with knives and brass knuckles, who died due to his injuries on December 26.

Of the six accused, five have been held but Yagyaraj Awasthi, who is a resident of Kanchanpur district of Nepal, is absconding. The police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest and send a team to Nepal to track him down.

CM Dhami promises action

With an outrage increasing over Angel's killing, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has warned of strict action against the accused. In a statement issued on Saturday, Dhami said his government is committed to the safety and security of every citizen residing in Uttarakhand.

"Those who play with law and order should not expect any mercy from the government. Such unruly elements will not be spared at any cost," he said, adding that he has instructed the police for the speedy arrest of the absconding accused.

Victim's father says police delayed FIR

The victim's father, Tarun Chakma, who is jawan in the Border Security Force (BSF), has alleged that the police delayed in registering the first information report (FIR). He has now demanded strict action against his son's killers, alleging the attackers called Angel "Chinese momo", although he told them that he "was also Indian, not Chinese".

However, the police denied the allegations and said they have registered a case under sections 115(2), 118, and 351(3) (for bodily harm and threats) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After Angel's death, sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS were added to the charges, the police added.

"Instructions have been given to take strict action against all such criminals who violate the law, disrupt law and order, and engage in criminal activities. It seems an argument at a restaurant led to a fight. The victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. I have also spoken with senior police officers from Tripura, and whatever is necessary will be done," said ADGP (Law and Order) Dr V Murugesan.

Tripura CM speaks to Dhami

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke with Dhami, who has assured him of timely action. Saha said he also spoke with the victim's family and will soon meet them, assuring them of all the support.

"Five people have been arrested, and one or two more are probably still at large, and they will be apprehended soon. I said that there shouldn't be any gaps in the investigation. He assured me that they will deliver justice, and they have already arrested five people," Saha said.