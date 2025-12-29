Andhra Pradesh: Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express catches fire in Yalamanchili; 1 killed | VIDEO Andhra Pradesh: According to the police, they received information about the fire around 12.45 am, after which several teams were rushed to the spot. They said the two compartments were carrying 82 and 76 passengers, respectively.

Visakhapatnam:

One person lost his life after two compartments of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Yalamanchili, which is 66 km away from Visakhapatnam, said the police on Monday. The victim has been identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram.

According to the officials, they received information about the fire around 12.45 am, after which several teams were rushed to the spot. They said the two compartments were carrying 82 and 76 passengers, respectively, when the fire broke out.

The officials said the fire broke out in the B1 AC coach near the pantry and it spread to the adjoining M2 coach as well. One of the passengers noticed the fire and pulled the emergency chain, halting the train after which people were evacuated, the officials said.

"In Train Tatanagar to Ernakulam – a fire incident was reported at Yelamanchili (YLM) station in Vijayawada division. Fire brigade reached the spot and extinguishing operations are underway," the South Central Railway said.

Following the incident, two compartments were detached from the train, the officials said, adding that two forensic teams have been rushed to the spot to find out what caused the fire. They also said arrangements are being made to send the passengers in the damaged compartments to their respective destinations.

"Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," an official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Indian Railways said the two coaches - B1 and M2 - and a AC III Tier Coach (M1) were detached as a precautionary measure. It added that senior officials, including Commission of Railway Safety/SCR, DRM Vijayawada, rushed to the spot.

"The leftover train formation is being moved to Samalkot Railway Station and three empty coaches are being arranged for attaching to the train formation at Samarlakota," it said. "All necessary precautions in coordination with local administration are being taken."

The railways also issued helpline numbers to provide assistance to the people:

Elamanchili - 7815909386

Anakapalle - 7569305669

Tuni - 7815909479

Samalkot - 7382629990

Rajahmundry - 088 - 32420541, 088 - 32420543

Eluru - 7569305268

Vijayawada - 0866 - 2575167

