Searching for missing brother, Punjab man claims 10 Indians killed in Russian Army amid Ukraine war According to Jagdeep, his brother was taken to Russia by a travel agent on the promise of a job, but was later forced to join the army. The family last spoke to Mandeep in March 2024.

New Delhi:

A resident of Goraya town in Punjab’s Jalandhar has claimed that at least 10 Indian nationals who were recruited into the Russian Army during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine have lost their lives. The claim, however, has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities.

Jagdeep Kumar, who recently returned from Russia, said three of the deceased were from Punjab, while the remaining seven belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. He stated that the information was based on documents issued by the Russian Army, which he has submitted to the office of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Jagdeep also alleged that four other Indians are currently missing in Russia, PTI reported. He said he travelled to the country twice in an effort to trace his brother, Mandeep Kumar, who went missing after being recruited into the Russian military.

According to Jagdeep, his brother was taken to Russia by a travel agent on the promise of a job, but was later forced to join the army. The family last spoke to Mandeep in March 2024.

Jagdeep first approached AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on June 29, 2024, seeking help for the safe return of his brother and other Indians trapped in the Russian Army. Following this, Seechewal met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wrote to him requesting urgent intervention.

Jagdeep said Seechewal has supported affected families from the beginning and helped arrange travel documents and tickets for his visit to Russia. He added that several Indian youths have already returned home safely due to these efforts.

During his first visit, Jagdeep stayed in Russia for 21 days. On his second trip, which lasted two months, he claimed to have gathered detailed information about Indians serving in the Russian Army.

AAP MP seeks government’s intervention

Meanwhile, MP Seechewal has appealed to the central government to use diplomatic channels to completely stop the recruitment of Indian youths into the Russian military. He also urged strict action against travel agents who mislead young people with false job offers.

In September, India had formally raised the issue with Russia, asking it to stop recruiting Indian nationals and to release those already serving.