Meerut murder case: How did accused Muskan Rastogi buy drug injection for Rs 33? Details here In the ongoing investigation into Saurabh Rajput's murder in Meerut, authorities have uncovered crucial evidence linking his wife Muskaan to the crime, including her purchase of sedative drugs from a medical store to facilitate the murder.

In a shocking new development in the ongoing investigation of the brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, authorities have uncovered crucial details involving the accused, Saurabh’s wife, Muskaan. A raid was recently conducted on a medical store suspected of supplying sedative drugs to Muskaan, which she allegedly used to facilitate her husband’s murder. The raid has revealed significant evidence pointing towards Muskaan's role in the crime.

Raid on medical store

On Sunday, a team from the Drugs Department conducted a raid at Usha Medical Store, located in the Khairnagar area of Meerut. The team, led by two department inspectors and other staff members, uncovered alarming information. During the raid, it was discovered that Muskaan had purchased sleeping pills from the store by presenting a prescription on her phone. The drugs included Mezolam, a sedative injection costing Rs. 33, which was reportedly used by Muskaan to drug her husband.

The medical store's operator claimed that he was unaware of Muskaan’s intentions and denied knowledge of any illegal activity. The authorities, however, are now investigating the store’s billing records, stock, and accounts. Following the raid, there are speculations that legal action might be taken against the medical store, which could result in the revocation of its license. The store owner has already been interrogated by the police.

The murder of Saurabh Rajput

The murder of Saurabh Rajput sent shockwaves through Meerut. The 27-year-old man was gruesomely killed by his wife Muskaan and her lover, Sahil Shukla. According to the police investigation, Muskaan and Sahil plotted the murder together, with Muskaan playing a key role in the crime. After drugging her husband, the couple proceeded to dismember his body and placed it in a drum, filling it with cement in an attempt to conceal the evidence.

The couple’s horrific crime took place in March 2025. Following the murder, Muskaan and Sahil fled to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, where they stayed for six days. Shockingly, both Muskaan and Sahil checked into a hotel under the pretence of being a married couple, even registering themselves as husband and wife in the hotel register. They stayed from March 10 to March 16, 2025, before returning to Meerut.

The arrest and investigation

The police arrested Muskaan and Sahil on charges of murder. During questioning, Muskaan confessed to her involvement in the killing, and Sahil was also implicated as an accomplice. Authorities have found the body parts of Saurabh in a cement-filled drum, confirming the gruesome nature of the crime. The investigation has led to the discovery of several disturbing details about the couple’s planning and execution of the murder.

Legal and medical consequences

As the investigation into the murder continues, authorities are expanding their probe into Muskaan's interactions with local medical stores, particularly the one where she obtained sedatives. The medical store raid is a pivotal part of the investigation, as it could lead to further legal consequences for those involved in facilitating the crime.

In addition, the authorities are preparing to file charges against Muskaan and Sahil in a fast-track court. The police have expressed their intent to expedite the legal proceedings to ensure a swift and fair trial for the accused. Both Muskaan and Sahil are currently being held in custody, with the police continuing to interrogate them for more details on the murder.

(Inputs from Hima Agarwal)