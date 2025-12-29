Thalapathy Vijay stumbles, gets mobbed by crowd at Chennai airport after Jana Nayagan event in Malaysia Actor and politician Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed by a crowd at a Chennai airport. A video of him trying to make his way to his car amid the heavy crowd has surfaced online.

New Delhi:

South superstar and TVK chief Vijay had a small mishap when he stumbled and fell while trying to get into his car at the Chennai airport. Several videos surfaced online showing Thalapathy Vijay attempting to make his way through the heavy crowd.

The incident occurred as a large group of fans had gathered to welcome him back at the airport after his trip to Malaysia. The 51-year-old actor Vijay returned to India after attending the audio launch event of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Actor Vijay gets mobbed by crowd at Chennai airport

Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed by a crowd at a Chennai airport on Sunday. A video of him trying to make his way to his car amid the heavy crowd has surfaced online. Take a look below:

The audio launch event of Jana Nayagan was attended by the star cast of the film, including Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Celebrities like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee, Nasser, and Srinath were also present. Notably, fans will be able to watch the Jana Nayagan audio launch event on Zee 5 Tamil on January 9, 2026.

Jana Nayagan: All about Vijay's upcoming movie

One of the most anticipated films of Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan, marks the superstar's last film before entering politics. The Tamil-language film is directed by H Vinoth and set to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Besides Vijay, it features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The music for the film is composed by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, who also provided music for Rajinikanth's Coolie. Moreover, Jana Nayagan will clash at the box office with Prabhas's horror-comedy, The Raja Saab.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan audio launch: Vijay arrives in style for Thalapathy Thiruvizha | See pic