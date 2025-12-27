Jan Nayagan audio launch: Vijay arrives in style for Thalapathy Thiruvizha | See pic South Indian superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Jan Nayagan's' audio launch has begun in Malaysia. The superstar arrived at the event in style.

New Delhi:

Jan Nayagan is Thalapathy Vijay's 69th film and is considered to be his last film, as he will become fully active in politics afterwards. The film is directed by H Vinoth and features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

The film's grand audio launch, which is being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has begun amid massive anticipation. The National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Malaysia can be seen almost housefull in the latest viral photos from the event.

Jan Nayagan team arrives in style

Jan Nayagan cast, Vijay and Pooja Hegde arrived for the Jan Nayagan audio launch in a beautiful ensemble. While Pooja opted for an Indo-Western saree look, Vijay can be seen donning a black tux.

Have a look at their looks here:

Jan Nayagan audio launch will be telecast on TV

Today's event will be recorded for a six-hour wheeling televised spectacle. It will be telecast on January 4, 2026, by Zee Tamil. For the OTT audiences, I will be made aviable rom 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM, on ZEE5 Tamil on January 4.

More deets about the film

Other than Vijah, the movie features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Jana Nayagan also has veterans like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Revathi. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, this political action thriller marks Vijay’s final movie before he enters politics. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music of Jana Nayagan, his fifth team-up with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast and Leo.

Jana Nayagan will hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, as the movie will clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab. Thalapathy Vijay will release in multiple languages, including its original Tamil, dubbed versions in Hindi (titled Jan Neta), Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun among 23 named in chargesheet