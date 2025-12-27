Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun among 23 named in chargesheet Popular Telugu film actor Allu Arjun is listed as accused number 11 (A-11) in the case in Hyderabad's Pushpa 2 stampede case.

The Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad filed a detailed charge sheet of approximately 100 pages on December 4, 2024, in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. This tragic incident, which occurred at Sandhya Theatre on RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to her young son (who is still undergoing treatment) when a large crowd surged forward during the event.

The charge sheet names a total of 23 accused, including superstar Allu Arjun, the theatre owner, management, security personnel, and others associated with the event. The theatre owner and management are listed first by the police as the primary accused.

Allu Arjun is named in the chargesheet

Among others, popular Telugu film actor Allu Arjun is listed as accused number 11 (A-11) in the case. Members of his personal staff, security team, and representatives from the film production house are also included in the list of accused.

A 1-5: Sandhya Theatre Management and Staff

A 3: Allu Arjun's 3 Managers

A 8: Allu Arjun's Bouncers included

Witnesses: Only 4 members have been included.

Hyderabad Commissioner shares official post

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, took to his X profile and shared the update with social media users. The investigation into the Sandhya Theatre stampede case has been completed. A chargesheet was filed against 23 accused in a local court on the 24th December,' read his X post.

What is the Pushpa 2 stampede case?

For the unversed, on December 4, 2024, at the Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, a large number of people had assembled to have a glimpse of "Stylish Star" Allu Arjun at the premier show of this movie, thus triggering a stampede that resulted in the death of 35-year-old Revathi, and her minor son Sreethej suffered oxygen deprivation, leading to severe complications.

