Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha braces for another stormy session as Oppn moves to corner govt over delimitation

New Delhi:

The Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session once again on Friday, as the opposition moves to corner the government over delimitation and women's reservation. The opposition led by the Congress has vehemently criticised the government over delimitation and said that it would further create a 'north-south divide', claiming that southern and northeastern states might lose their strength against northern states. It has said that it supports women's reservation but is against the way the government has been trying to implement it.

On the contrary, the government has assured that southern states will not lose their strength and there will be no injustice to anyone. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in his introductory remarks, said Lok Sabha's strength will rise to 815, of which 272 seats will be reserved for the women, as per the women's reservation bill. He further said women belonging to SC and ST communities will get reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies within the women's quota.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also backed Meghwal over women's reservation and delimitation, and said no state will be discriminated. Hitting out at the opposition, the prime minister said they will pay a huge price for opposing women's reservation. On delimitation, he said the proportion of Lok Sabha seats in any state will not come down.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured the House over the same and alleged that opposition is misleading the people over women's reservation and delimitation. He said the Lok Sabha seats of five southern states will rise from 129 to 195 after the delimitation.

However, the opposition continued to target the government, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking why the government hasn't given 33 per cent reservation to women on the current 543 seats of the Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the government and demanded that a reservation must be their in the proposed legislation for OBC and Muslim women.