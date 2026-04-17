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Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha braces for another stormy session as Oppn moves to corner govt over delimitation

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Parliament Special Session LIVE Updates: The government has repeatedly assured that southern states will not lose their strength in the Lok Sabha following the delimitation exercise. It has alleged that the opposition is only trying to mislead the people.

Parliament is set to witness a stormy session again on Friday.
Parliament is set to witness a stormy session again on Friday. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session once again on Friday, as the opposition moves to corner the government over delimitation and women's reservation. The opposition led by the Congress has vehemently criticised the government over delimitation and said that it would further create a 'north-south divide', claiming that southern and northeastern states might lose their strength against northern states. It has said that it supports women's reservation but is against the way the government has been trying to implement it.

On the contrary, the government has assured that southern states will not lose their strength and there will be no injustice to anyone. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in his introductory remarks, said Lok Sabha's strength will rise to 815, of which 272 seats will be reserved for the women, as per the women's reservation bill. He further said women belonging to SC and ST communities will get reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies within the women's quota.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also backed Meghwal over women's reservation and delimitation, and said no state will be discriminated. Hitting out at the opposition, the prime minister said they will pay a huge price for opposing women's reservation. On delimitation, he said the proportion of Lok Sabha seats in any state will not come down.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured the House over the same and alleged that opposition is misleading the people over women's reservation and delimitation. He said the Lok Sabha seats of five southern states will rise from 129 to 195 after the delimitation.

However, the opposition continued to target the government, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking why the government hasn't given 33 per cent reservation to women on the current 543 seats of the Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the government and demanded that a reservation must be their in the proposed legislation for OBC and Muslim women.

 

Live updates :Parliament Special Sitting LIVE Updates

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  • 8:22 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Priyanka Gandhi concerned about democracy

    Speaking the debate on Thursday over delimitation and women's reservation, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that democracy will cease to exist in India if the Constitution amendment bill is passed by the Parliament. She even said that PM Modi would never use women's reservation as a political tool if he truly respected the women.

    "Is the prime minister afraid of a caste census, fearing that once the actual data emerges, it will reveal just how large and powerful the OBC community truly is?" she asked. "By making the 2011 Census the basis for delimitation, Prime Minister Modi is attempting to snatch the rights of the OBC community. However, the Congress party will never allow this to happen."

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi's assurance to Lok Sabha

    During the debate on Thursday over delimitation and women's reservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said if the opposition opposes women's quota, it would only benefit him. He also said that no state would be discriminated during the delimitation exercise. 

    "Here, some people think that there is political self-interest of Modi in this move. If you oppose it, natural I will gain political benefit, but if you walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don't want credit," PM Modi said. 

    "I want to say from this House today with a great sense of responsibility that whether it is the south, the north, the east, the west, small states or big states, this decision making process will not discriminate against any state or do injustice to anyone," he added.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Southern states' LS tally to rise to 195

    During the debate on Thursday over delimitation and women's reservation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Lok Sabha tally of all five southern states will rise to 195 from 129, which is an increase of 50 per cent, while attacking the opposition for spreading a false narrative to mislead the House and the people.

    "Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will increase to 42 from the present 28; in Andhra Pradesh, the number of Lok Sabha sets will increase to 38 from 25; in Telangana, it will be 26 from present 17; in Tamil Nadu, the number of Lok Sabha seats will go up to 59 from the present 39; and in Kerala, it will be 30 seats from the present 20," he said.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Lok Sabha strength to rise to 815

    The strength of the Lok Sabha will increase to 815, of which 272 seats will be reserved for women, said Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, as the House debated over delimitation and women's reservation.

    "According to the women's reservation bill, the strength of the Lok Sabha will be increased to 815, of which women's quota will be of 272 seats. Neither men nor any state will suffer any loss after the implementation of the women's quota," he said.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha today

    Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will speak in the House on Friday, as Parliament debates over women's reservation law and delimitation. 

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Women Reservation Act 2023 comes into force

    The Women's Reservation Act, 2023, which will provide 33 per cent quota to women in legislatures, came into force on Thursday, the Union Law Ministry said in a notification.

    "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints the 16th day of April, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification read.  

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Law Minister to move two key bills today

    Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

     

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Government's assurance to opposition

    While the opposition corners government over delimitation, the Centre has consistently maintained that southern states will not lose their representation, and their tally in Lok Sabha will rise to 195 from 129 after the exercise is carried out. It has also alleged that the opposition is only trying to mislead the southern states over delimitation. 

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Parliament set for another stormy session

    Another stormy session of the Parliament is expected on Friday, with the opposition preparing to corner the government over women's reservation and delimitation. The opposition claims southern states will lose their strength due to the delimitation, while arguing that they favour women's reservation. On the other hand, the government has assured southern states that they will not lose their strength in the Lok Sabha.

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