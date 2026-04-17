PM Modi urges MPs to vote in favour of women's quota bill: 'On behalf of nation's Nari Shakti...'

New Delhi:

Stating that the expectations of millions of Indian women are on the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to political parties to vote in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill, brought by the Centre, in the upper House today.

The BJP-led NDA government, which has linked the reservation to a proposed delimitation exercise to redraw and increase Lok Sabha seats, does not have the required two-thirds majority to pass the amendment on its own. The Lok Sabha will vote on the bill at 4 pm today after a marathon debate which began yesterday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said misconceptions around the Bill had been addressed and that all concerns raised by members had been clarified.

"Logical responses have been provided to dispel the misconceptions that were spread. Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone’s mind has also been resolved,” he said.

"I urge all political parties... I appeal. Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favour of women's reservation. On behalf of the country's Nari Shakti, I will also pray to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of Nari Shakti," he added.

The Congress-led Opposition, particularly parties from southern states, has criticised the move, alleging that a flawed and biased delimitation process is being pushed through while using the women’s quota as a smokescreen.

Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and voting on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. After a marathon discussion, the lower House will vote on the bill at 4 pm today.

The House is also taking up the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which extends the provision to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Delimitation Bill that proposes to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, raising their total number to 850.

Also read: Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP to back Centre over delimitation