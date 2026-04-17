Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP to back Centre over delimitation: How it will boost NDA's numbers in Parliament

New Delhi:

In a significant jolt to the opposition, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to back the government over delimitation and the constitutional amendment bill, a move which is expected to provide a boost to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Parliament.

"We have no objections to a flat 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats, rather than population-based allocation. If a state has 40 seats, 20 more will be added; for 80 seats, another 40. This maintains proportionality and addresses southern states' concerns. I don't see any flaw and the population-based hike would indeed raise red flags," said YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, as quoted by an English daily.

The NDA needs two-third majority in the Parliament for the passage of women's quota bill and the constitutional amendment bill. The NDA has 292 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 139 in the Rajya Sabha, and the YSRCP's tally will only boost the ruling bloc in safe passage of the bills. As of now, the YSRCP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress has criticised the YSRCP over its move to back delimitation, which it has alleged that it would only create a 'north-south divide'. In a post on X (previously Twitter), Congress leader Manickam Tagore said Jagan Mohan Reddy has compromised with Andhra Pradesh's future by aligning with the Modi government over delimitation. He even said that Reddy did this to get a temporary relief from CBI cases.

"Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy once again seems ready to fall in line with Narendra Modi--this time on the contentious delimitation issue. While Andhra Pradesh's voice and future representation are at stake, Jagan's priority appears unchanged: protecting himself from long-pending Central Bureau of Investigation cases. Is this support about principles? Or is it about survival?" Tagore said.

The Congress-led opposition has claimed that the Modi government wants to alienate southern and northeastern states using the delimitation bill; though it said it not against women's quota. Participating in a debate on Thursday over delimitation, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal alleged that the Modi government wants to snatch the rights of OBCs and a caste census should be conducted first.

In response, top leaders of the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, have assured that the strength of southern states will not be lost after delimitation, while accusing the opposition of misleading the public.

The Lok Sabha will now vote on the constitutional amendment bill and the delimitation bill on Friday.

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