How Iran's strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait forced the US to reassess military presence in Middle East

Kuwait City:

The back-and-forth attacks between the United States (US) and Iran, despite them signing a peace deal this month, have once again escalated the tensions in the Middle East, with analysts fearing that it could further disrupt the global supply chains. These strikes are a result of Iran targeting a container vessel near Oman's coast in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US swiftly reacted to this strike and targeted Iran's drone and missile sites, and its radar locations. Iran responded by attacking US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, which has forced Washington to rethink its military presence in the Gulf.

Since the conflict started on February 28, Iran has targeted at least 20 US military sites, including its naval base in Bahrain (Naval Support Activity Bahrain), using drones and missiles. These strikes have caused severe damages even as the Pentagon has not confirmed it, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Satellite images, videos show damages to US bases

In its investigation, The Wall Street Journal interviewed former and current military officials, and scanned satellite images and video on social media platforms to analyse the damages suffered by the US. Though no US servicemen was killed, the drone and missile strikes caused significant damage, which has forced Americans to reassess their military presence in the Mideast.

These damaged buildings and facilities are unlikely to be built again, and citing sources, the report the US could reduce its military presence in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, relocating their bases to further west which are beyond the range of the Iranians. Israel is among the places where these facilities could be shifted; though, the US is yet to take an official decision in this regard.

Trump faces heat over Iran war

The Wall Street Journal report said rebuilding the NSA Bahrain along could cost the US roughly USD 400 million. The amount is significant as President Donald Trump continues to face heat over the Iran war that has continued for over three months.

Earlier this month, the US Senate also passed a resolution to halt the Iran war. Interestingly, four Republican senators -- Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), and Rand Paul (Kentucky) -- also supported the resolution, while Republican Senators Dave McCormick (Pennsylvania) and Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) weren't present were not present when the voting happened.

Trump later criticised the Democrats and called the resolution "poorly timed and meaningless". "So, I have Iran on the 'ropes,' ready to go down for the fall... and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote. These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!" he said on Truth Social.

ALSO READ - Why US hit Iran's Qeshm Island in fresh strikes: Hormuz chokepoint, IRGC's missile city and more | EXPLAINED