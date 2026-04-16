Women's quota and delimitation bills tabled: How numbers stack up in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

New Delhi:

Independents: 4A significant session of Parliament begins today, with lawmakers set to debate three important bills. The proposals include the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Together, these measures aim to redraw constituency boundaries, increase the strength of the Lok Sabha, and bring into effect reservation for women.

The discussion is expected to be intense, as several opposition parties have already expressed their disagreement with parts of the plan. While most parties agree with the idea of reserving seats for women, they have argued that it should be implemented without delimitation.

The government may face a challenging path despite NDA having a majority in both houses.

Party-wise seats in Rajya Sabha (Total 245 seats, 1 vacant)

Serial no NDA parties NDA seats INDIA bloc parties INDIA bloc seats Other parties Other (seats) 1 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 106 Congress 29 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 10 2 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 5 All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) 13 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) 7 3 Janata Dal United (JDU) 4 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 8 Biju Janata Dal (BJD) 6 4 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 4 Samajwadi Party (SP) 4 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) 3 5 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 2 Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) 3 United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) 2 6 Shiv Sena (SHS) 2 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) 3 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 1 7 Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 1 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 3 Mizo National Front (MNF) 1 8 Janata Dal Secular (JDS) 1 Communist Party of India (CPI) 2 9 National Peoples Party (NPP) 1 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) 2 10 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 1 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) 2 11 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) 1 12 Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) 1 Kerala Congress Mani (KCM) 1 13 Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) 1 Shiv Sena-UBT 1 14 Independents 2 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) 1 15 Nominated 7 Nationalist Congress Party-SP 1 16 --------- Independent: 1 1 Total 139 75 30

Party-wise seats in Lok Sabha (Total 543 seats, 3 vacant)

Serial no NDA parties NDA seats INDIA bloc parties INDIA bloc seats Other parties Other (seats) 1 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 240 Congress 98 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) 4 2 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 16 Samajwadi Party (SP) 37 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 3 3 Janata Dal United (JDU) 12 All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) 28 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) 1 4 Shiv Sena (SHS) 7 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 22 United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) 1 5 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 5 Shiv Sena-UBT 9 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 1 6 Janasena Party (JSP) 2 Nationalist Congress Party-SP 8 Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 7 Janata Dal Secular (JDS) 2 Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) 4 Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 1 8 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 2 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 4 Independents 4 9 Apna Dal Soneylal (ADS) 1 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) 3 10 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 1 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) 3 11 Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 1 Communist Party of India (CPI) 2 12 All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 1 Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation 2 13 Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) 1 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) 2 14 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) 1 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) 2 15 Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 1 16 Kerala Congress (KC) 1 17 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) 1 18 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 1 19 Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 1 20 Independent 3 Total 292 232 16

How will the numbers determine fate of aforementioned bills

In the Lok Sabha, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently holds 293 seats in the 543-member House. This is comfortably above the simple majority mark of 272, which is needed for passing ordinary laws. However, constitutional amendments follow a stricter rule.

Under Article 368, a constitutional amendment requires a special majority. This means more than half of the total membership of the House, along with a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. In practical terms, if all members are present, the government would need around 360 votes to pass such amendments. This leaves a gap of roughly 68 to 70 votes that must come from parties outside the NDA to avoid difficulties in the process.

The Rajya Sabha presents a slightly different picture. After the biennial elections held in March 2026, the NDA’s strength has increased to about 141 seats in the 245-member Upper House. While this gives the alliance a working advantage, it is still short of the 164 votes needed for a two-thirds majority, assuming full attendance. The gap stands at around 23 seats.

To overcome this shortfall, the government is reaching out to non-aligned parties, including the YSRCP, BRS, and BJD, in order to build wider support for constitutional changes.